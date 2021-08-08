DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $439.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $402.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $443.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

