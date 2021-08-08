DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sun Communities by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,627,000 after buying an additional 119,030 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,430,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Sun Communities by 401.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 37,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI opened at $196.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 93.01, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $199.11.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Insiders have sold 58,432 shares of company stock worth $10,093,880 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.