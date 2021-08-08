DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 120 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,988 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 82.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla by 68.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,754 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $699.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $649.64. The firm has a market cap of $692.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.98.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

