DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $139.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.