IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.71 Million Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,919,000 after purchasing an additional 217,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avalara by 400.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,246 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.07.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,762 shares of company stock valued at $16,482,209 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.13 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $185.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.27.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Avalara’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

