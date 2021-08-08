IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,594 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 24.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Crown during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

CCK opened at $101.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.38. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.92 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

