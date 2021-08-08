New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $170.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $173.12.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

