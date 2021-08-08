New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Chemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,789,000 after buying an additional 553,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $123,677,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 1.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,802,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,128,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after purchasing an additional 107,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the first quarter valued at $56,720,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,024. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of CC stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

