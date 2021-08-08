State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,029,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.20.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $166.69 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $82.35 and a one year high of $181.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.31%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

