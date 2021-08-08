Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Hasbro by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS opened at $97.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Truist upped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,295 shares of company stock valued at $27,695,647 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

