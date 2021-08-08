Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $90.57 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

