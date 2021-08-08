V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGS. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in B&G Foods by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. Research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.