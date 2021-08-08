V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $436,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $138.86 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.