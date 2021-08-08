V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%.

