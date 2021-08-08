Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,312,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63,809 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 497,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 214,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

