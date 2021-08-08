Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 950.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $128.97 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.