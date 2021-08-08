Analysts Set AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Price Target at $43.70

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.50 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $51.21.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.34%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

