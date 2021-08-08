Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Meggitt from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Meggitt from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.20.

Shares of MEGGF stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Meggitt has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.99.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

