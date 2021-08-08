Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

AQUA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.22.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.88. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,661 shares of company stock worth $6,830,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,446,000 after buying an additional 1,123,550 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after buying an additional 154,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

