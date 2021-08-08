Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullinan Oncology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of CGEM opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04. Cullinan Oncology has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

