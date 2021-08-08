Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadmark Realty Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $14,012,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,882,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,750,000 after buying an additional 551,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after buying an additional 263,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $2,075,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,639,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

