State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.96 Million Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 9.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.84. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

