Glenn Goddard Sells 20,000 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $167.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.19.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

