Millennium Management LLC Buys New Position in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 220,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth $254,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth $444,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TUYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ TUYA opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.76. Tuya Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

