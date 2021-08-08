Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $217,000 Investment in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,677 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

