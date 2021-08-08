State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,843 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,843 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after acquiring an additional 339,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $65,724,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 74.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 227,931 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 71.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 261,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,091,000 after acquiring an additional 109,396 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $241.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.98 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $124.75 and a 52 week high of $245.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.81.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCTY. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

