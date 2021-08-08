Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 154.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 78,724 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 261,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

