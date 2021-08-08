Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 951 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

