Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Welltower by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,143,000 after purchasing an additional 142,181 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Welltower by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.