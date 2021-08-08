Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,391,000. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,032,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,564,000 after buying an additional 607,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,827,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,048,000 after purchasing an additional 311,304 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,966,000 after purchasing an additional 287,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,641,000.

Shares of VCLT opened at $107.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.82. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $113.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

