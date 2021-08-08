Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,337 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 361.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

FTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The business had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.