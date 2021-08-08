Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 44 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIVB. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $589.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $221.55 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.07.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 25,716 shares valued at $14,958,966. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

