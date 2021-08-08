Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 65 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.88.

NYSE:AON opened at $261.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.91. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $267.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

