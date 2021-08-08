Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.19% of Extreme Networks worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 14.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXTR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.50 and a beta of 2.00. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $285,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,551.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

