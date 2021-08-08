Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 266,841 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,675,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after buying an additional 222,012 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 588.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 1,293,529 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 12.2% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after purchasing an additional 601,000 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,656,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AM opened at $9.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jonestrading lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

