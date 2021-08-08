Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,238,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after buying an additional 332,085 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter worth $5,262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 90,370 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter worth $2,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.10 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Shares of BSMX opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $6.67.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

