MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MOR. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg lowered shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Commerzbank lowered shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of MOR opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.14. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.93.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.16. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 68.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth $73,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 45.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

