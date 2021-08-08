Societe Generale Reaffirms Hold Rating for Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Societe Generale restated their hold rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RDSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Koninklijke DSM to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.87. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $37.57 and a 1-year high of $52.89.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.