Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GRFS. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Grifols has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.4385 per share. This is an increase from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Grifols by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,755,000 after buying an additional 44,718 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 28.6% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 51.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,928 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Grifols by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,705,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,145,000 after purchasing an additional 306,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Grifols in the fourth quarter worth $65,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

