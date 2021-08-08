BP (NYSE:BP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BP to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC set a $23.76 price objective on BP and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.02.

NYSE BP opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in BP during the third quarter worth $5,316,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 7.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 352,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $229,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

