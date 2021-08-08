Comparing Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Adaptive Biotechnologies and C4 Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 2 3 0 2.60 C4 Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus price target of $60.25, suggesting a potential upside of 70.63%. C4 Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.68%. Given Adaptive Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Adaptive Biotechnologies is more favorable than C4 Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and C4 Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies $98.38 million 50.36 -$146.23 million ($1.11) -31.81 C4 Therapeutics $33.19 million 49.04 -$66.33 million ($5.83) -6.46

C4 Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C4 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and C4 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies -134.12% -22.42% -15.02% C4 Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

C4 Therapeutics beats Adaptive Biotechnologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; and BRAF V600E to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies, as well as RET to treat lung cancer, sporadic medullary thyroid cancers, and other solid malignancies. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.; Biogen, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

