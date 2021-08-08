Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $147.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FND. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor stock opened at $119.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.81. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $65.73 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $24,138,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its position in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after buying an additional 101,911 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 125.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.