Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 382,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,420 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

