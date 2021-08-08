Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 52,888 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,888 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 307,618 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

