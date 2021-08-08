Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.87 Million Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 36.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,888 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 307,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $32.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

