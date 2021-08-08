Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 475.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 340.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after buying an additional 264,871 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 765.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 54,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after buying an additional 47,769 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PKG opened at $140.57 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

