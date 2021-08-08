Royal Bank of Canada Raises CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Price Target to $21.00

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarParts.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.49 million, a P/E ratio of -284.71 and a beta of 2.72. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Equities analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $266,208.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,627,331.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,158 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.