Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,279 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,018 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 26,279 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of American Airlines Group worth $18,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,989,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,889,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 797,837 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. The business’s revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

