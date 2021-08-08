Canaccord Genuity Trims Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Target Price to $75.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a sell rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

QTRX stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 7,610 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $418,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,540 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

