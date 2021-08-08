The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The RMR Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.40.

RMR stock opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. Equities analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 162.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 402,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 214,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 84.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

